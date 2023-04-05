Swim over to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center for ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Just in time for spring break, the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Finding Nemo Jr. through Saturday, April 8.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Final performances are on April 6 and 7 at 1 p.m. and April 8 at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. All seats are $25. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.