Kids Korner: April 6 to April 13, 2023

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky on April 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take part in a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about bald eagles, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children at www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 631-979-6344 for more info.

Fossil Finds

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a family program, Fossil Finds, on April 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Take a journey through time and explore what kinds of plants and animals lived on Earth in the past. Learn about Earth’s natural history as you observe real fossils and simulate how they form. Explore how fossils are found, and how you can discover clues about the past by comparing them to life today. $4 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. Questions? call 631-269-4333.

Egg Drop Workshop

Hop on over to the Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Easter Sunday, April 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. for an “egg-cellent” adventure in engineering with Stony Brook University’s Biomedical Engineering Society! Kids will have a blast putting their engineering skills to the test as they design and build a structure to protect their eggs from a 10ft drop. The workshop is free with $5 paid admission to the Long Island Explorium but pre-registration is required by visiting www.longislandexplorium.org/events. Questions? Call 631-331-3277.

Books in the Barn

Smithtown Historical Society’s new Books in the Barn program for ages 3 to 5 with parent/caregiver continues on April 10, 17 and 24 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meet at the newly refurbished Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown to listen to stories about farms, barns and animals. Then visit with the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies and barn cats that call the farm home. Free. Open to all. To register, visit www.smithlib.org/children. For more information, call 631-360-2480, ext. 140.

Spring Break at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor hosts several programs during spring break including Hatchery Tours (11 am.), Fish Feeding Demonstrations (at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and Live Animal Encounters (2 p.m.) on April 10; Natural Art on April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bird Buffet on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Nature Detective on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. For more info, call 516-692-6768.

Teen Creators Comic Club

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook hosts an 8-week after school Teen Creators Comic Club workshop for teens in middle and high school on Wednesdays April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Students will learn about the art of creating comics by exploring overall concept, character development, setting, and storyline. Drawing skills will be developed, or started from scratch, as students work on backgrounds, faces and figures in motion and leave with their own comic creation. $90 per student. Register at www.longislandmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Ocean Origami

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents an Ocean Origami drop-workshop for ages 7 and up on April 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. Did you know that in April of 1845, the Long Island whaleship Manhattan became the first American ship to enter Japan’s waters in over 200 years? Celebrate this anniversary and America’s enduring appreciation of Japanese artistry by creating an ocean-inspired origami scene. ​Admission fee + $10 participant; museum members $5. Call 631-367-3418 or visit www.cshfishhatchery.org.

FILM

‘The Prince of Egypt’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Prince of Egypt on April 9 at noon. The epic adventure tells the tale of two brothers — one born of royal blood, one an orphan with a secret past. As one becomes the ruler of a powerful empire and the other the chosen leader of his people, their final confrontation will forever change the world. Adapted from the story of Exodus. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Finding Nemo Jr.

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Finding Nemo Jr. on April 6, 7 and 8. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. All seats are $25. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through April 30 with a special sensory sensitive performance on April 15. "Oh the Thinks You Can Think!" Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off spring with The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 5 to 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on April 16 at 11 a.m. Join Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Mrs. Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny and the McGregors in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter, a Theatre Three tradition for spring break. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.