Surprise Mom with a special dessert in her honor

Mothers selflessly devote themselves to their children from infancy into adulthood. A mother’s love never wanes, and she’s always ready and willing to step in and put her children first. Mother’s Day is a great chance for men, women and children to honor the special women in their lives.

Delicious homemade treats can show mothers just how much they’re appreciated and adored. Try this tasty recipe for Cold Mango Soufflés Topped with Toasted Coconut from “The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook” (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli

Cold Mango Soufflé

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 small mangoes, peeled, pitted, chopped

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon powdered gelatine

2 egg yolks

1⁄2 cup superfine sugar

1⁄2 cup milk

11⁄4 cups heavy cream

Grated rind of one orange

Toasted flaked or coarsely shredded coconut, to decorate

Directions:

Place a few pieces of mango in the base of each of four 2⁄3-cup ramekins. Wrap a creased collar of nonstick parchment paper around the outside of each dish, extending well above the rim. Secure with adhesive tape, then tie tightly with string. Pour the water into a small heatproof bowl and sprinkle the gelatine over the surface. Leave for 5 minutes or until spongy. Place the bowl in a pan of hot water, stirring occasionally, until the gelatine has dissolved.

Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks with the superfine sugar and milk in another heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water and continue to whisk until the mixture is thick and frothy. Remove from the heat and continue whisking until the mixture cools. Whisk in the liquid gelatine.

Puree the remaining mango pieces in a food processor or blender, then fold the puree into the egg yolk mixture with the orange rind. Set the mixture aside until starting to thicken.

Whip the heavy cream to soft peaks. Reserve 4 tablespoons and fold the rest into the mango mixture. Spoon into the ramekins until the mixture is 1 inch above the rim of each dish. Chill for 3 to 4 hours, or until set.

Carefully remove the paper collars from the soufflés. Spoon a little of the reserved cream on top of each soufflé and decorate with some toasted flaked or coarsely shredded coconut before serving.