Smithtown Library’s Passport Acceptance Facility executes 1,000th passport application

On Monday, April 11 the Passport Acceptance Facility celebrated the execution of its 1,000th

passport application. Charles and Angela Fisher of Smithtown were the lucky patrons who made

this appointment to apply for a new passport. They received a travel gift basket as a token of

appreciation for utilizing the Library’s Passport Acceptance Facility.

Pictured from left, Smithtown Building Head and Passport Acceptance Agent Eileen Caulfield, Passport Acceptance Agent William Salas, Charles and Angela Fisher, Assistant Director Patricia Thomson, Passport

Acceptance Agent Andrew Salomon and Passport Acceptance Agent Jessicca Newmark.

The Passport Acceptance Facility opened its doors at the Smithtown Building of The Smithtown

Library in November 2018. It is open to all patrons, regardless of library district by appointment

only. For more information or to make an appointment, please call (631) 360-2480 ext. 192 or email

[email protected]