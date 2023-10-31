Superintendent Losquadro, Councilwoman Bonner announce completion of two paving projects

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilwoman Jane Bonner have announced the completion of two paving projects in Rocky Point and Miller Place.

In the first project, crews inspected drains and repaired and replaced damaged concrete curbing and aprons before resurfacing nine roadways including: Condor Road, Crane Road, Eagle Road, Falcon Road, Flamingo Road, Hawk Road, Peacock Road, Prince Road, and Swan Road in Rocky Point. The total cost for this paving project was approximately $229,000.

In the second project, crews repaired damaged aprons and curbing and installed a new drain to address flooding issues on Ridge Lane in Miller Place. Following the concrete and drainage improvements, Ridge Lane, Pringle Road and Sylvan Lane were resurfaced. The total cost for this paving project was $87,400.

“The roadways in both of these paving projects had greatly deteriorated over the years,” said Superintendent Losquadro. “With the drainage improvements completed, residents, motorists and pedestrians can now enjoy safer, smoother rides.”

Councilwoman Bonner said, “I thank Highway Superintendent Losquadro and his crews for making our roads safer. These paving and drainage projects couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve had some big rain events and winter is just around the corner, so this will reduce flooding and ice build-up when the weather turns cold.”