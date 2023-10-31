Overwhelming support for Sunshine Prevention Center’s 1st Fall Family Festival

1 of 7

Despite challenging weather conditions, more than 50 vendors, including crafts people, local businesses and Community agencies braved the elements and participated in the Sunshine Prevention Center’s Fall Family Festival on October 14.

In addition to vendors and supportive agencies, there were over 60 raffle prizes and a unique variety of auction items. For children, there was face painting, balloon making and bouncy houses, courtesy of Tent Pro.

Overall, the event provided a wonderful venue to network, educate and spread the word about community services, and working together towards common community concerns focused on students and their families. One example of this is the 65 Narcan kits that were handed out by the Suffolk County Police Department and their training of at least 100 individuals. These kits save lives.

All in the name of fun for a cause, all proceeds benefit Sunshine’s Fall programs and holiday assistance programs. In addition, the monies collected and donated to the event go to specific programs offered through this important non-profit organization. These include newly formed evening programs focused on students and their families. The monthly parent support/educational workshop series will present a different topic run by different professionals.

In a press release, the organization thanked Nancy Campo who was responsible for all the raffles, Robert Cohen, Sunshine Prevention Board’s President, who donated sports memorabilia for the silent auction, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and Hank Heissenbuttel of Long Island Charities Foundation for their ongoing support of Sunshine’s mission and programs, and the Suffolk County Youth Bureau.

, (pictured here from right to left—Dr. Carol Carter, Executive Director, Sunshine Prevention Services, Adelaide Amponsah Ocansey and Sandra Alfano of the Suffolk County Youth Bureau, and Amber Ayala, Sunshine Prevention Services).

For additional information about the programs of Sunshine Prevention Services, visit the website at: www. sunshinepreventionctr.org. You can contact Dr. Carol Carter, Executive Director at 631-476-3099 or [email protected].