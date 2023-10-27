Suffolk Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Open House and Family Day

1 of 25

Fighting the weekend weather for months, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, after having to cancel the event in September, was able to reschedule its annual Open House and Family Day Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Yaphank Correctional Facility, which was met with bright sunny skies.

Thousands attended the event with demonstrations by the Emergency Response Team, K9 unit and troop carrier rides. Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on display along with its marine division as well as personnel carriers.

The event featured horses from Warrior Ranch in Calverton, Operation Safe Child, senior and pet ID cards, tug-of-war, bounce house fun, food trucks, music, as well as games for kids of all ages.

Photos by Bill Landon