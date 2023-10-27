Shoreham-Wading River football scuttles the Mariners

Shoreham-Wading River charges onto the field. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Liam Kershis bolts through an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior running back Liam Kershis powers up the sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Sean Casey sees an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Sean Casey plows his way into the endzone. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Travis Finnegan splits the uprights. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Chris Johnson breaks to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Facemask? Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Chris Johnson in on the score. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior running back Liam Kershis leaves the defenders behind. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore George Green powers upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore George Green in traffic. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore George Green scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Zachary Johnson during a timeout. Photo by Bill Landon

It was Shoreham-Wading River’s Homecoming weekend and the Wildcats, at 4-2, looked for a win on their special day, and a convincing win is what they got. 

Southampton arrived with only 16 players dressed for action as injuries have plagued the 0-6 Mariners.

Senior running back Liam Kershis set the tone early with a 60-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats’ opening possession. Kershis struck again on the Wildcats next offensive effort with an 18-yard run for the score. Sean Casey joined the fray with an 11-yard touchdown run followed by Chris Johnson’s short yardage run to put the Wildcats in the lead by 27-0 after 12 minutes of play.

Kershis had three carries for 104 yards, and sophomore George Greene had two touchdowns on five carries for 89 yards in the 48-0 victory in the Division IV matchup Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 5-2 on the season with one game remaining before postseason play begins Friday, Nov. 3.

Photos by Bill Landon

