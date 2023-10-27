Home Arts & Entertainment Shed the Meds event heads to Hauppauge Oct. 28
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway, Building 77, Hauppauge in conjunction with the DEA and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, will be hosting a “Shed the Meds” event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the public can bring their unwanted medication or any controlled substance (just no liquids or needles) to either location during the designated time (note, if you have such needles or liquids, they can provide direction as to how to safely dispose of such).
Questions? Call 631-637-1582.