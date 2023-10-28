Town of Smithtown receives 8.37 tons of paper during Oct. 21 shredding event

On October 21, 368 residents delivered more than 8.37 tons (16,740 pounds) of paper documents to the Town of Smithtown Municipal Services Facility (MSF) during the second shredding event of 2023. A steady stream of residents arrived throughout the day to dispose of personal documents, which were then safely destroyed by the Data Shredding Service, Inc. “Shreddersaurus.” Despite the weather, MSF staff was able to accommodate the shredding event inside the recycling building. This bi-annual event is hosted free of charge for residents, courtesy of the Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways (DEW) and the Municipal Services Facility.

“Our team at the Municipal Services Facility always goes above and beyond for our residents. I want to commend them and the Department of Environment and Waterways on their quick thinking and for making arrangements to hold the shredding event indoors. Because of this, the town collection for paper shredding was not reduced in any way, and the community was pleased with the outstanding service,” said Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim

The Department of Environment and Waterways and Municipal Services Facility provided additional support staff to assist with moving vehicles along. Residents were pleased with the service provided by MSF and DEW staff, in addition to the two trucks from Data Shredding Services of Hauppauge. Participants enjoyed short to no wait times and the opportunity to dispose of their documents safely while also avoiding the potential risk of identity theft.

The October Shred Event was hosted at the Municipal Services Facility, located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Data Shredding Service, Inc. is a full-service confidential shredding service located on Corporate Drive in Hauppauge. The 2024 paper shredding events are scheduled for May 4th, 2024 and October 19th, 2024. For updates on upcoming free events hosted by the Town of Smithtown, download the Mobile App, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store.