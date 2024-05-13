Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta recognizes Gurwin Healthcare Systems at the County’s first annual Jewish American Heritage Month Celebration

Last year, Suffolk County designated the first Wednesday in May as “Jewish-American Heritage Day” in Suffolk County. Pursuant to the resolution, legislators select a Jewish American person of distinction who resides in their legislative district for this recognition.

Legislator Trotta chose Gurwin Healthcare Systems in Commack for offering a vast array of services and programs for the residents of Long Island, and its staff for providing a high level of care for those they serve.

“Gurwin is well respected in the community and has been recognized by many organizations for its quality of service,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta.

Pictured at the celebration at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge are from left to right several officials from Gurwin: Timothy Matejka, Chief Development Officer, Joe Gali, Vice President and Administrator of the Fay J. Linder Residences, Stuart Almer, President/ Chief Executive Officer, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta and Michael Letter, Sr. Vice President/Chief Operating Officer.