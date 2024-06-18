Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta congratulates the Scouts from his Legislative District on earning their Gold Award

1 of 3

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta recently attended the annual Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Gold Award Ceremony held at Villa Lombardi. This is the highest honor one can achieve in the Girl Scouts. Nine girl scouts from Legislator Trotta’s district earned this award. To receive the Gold Award each scout is required to do a community service project. They come up with an idea, discuss it with their Troop Advisor, then present the project to the organization, and work with them until it is finished.

The following Gold Award Girl Scouts reside in Legislator Trotta’s Legislative District: