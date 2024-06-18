Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta congratulates the Scouts from his Legislative District on earning their Gold Award
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta recently attended the annual Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Gold Award Ceremony held at Villa Lombardi. This is the highest honor one can achieve in the Girl Scouts. Nine girl scouts from Legislator Trotta’s district earned this award. To receive the Gold Award each scout is required to do a community service project. They come up with an idea, discuss it with their Troop Advisor, then present the project to the organization, and work with them until it is finished.
The following Gold Award Girl Scouts reside in Legislator Trotta’s Legislative District:
- Mackenzie Clark of Kings Park created a “Sensory Room” at William T. Rogers
School in Kings Park.
- Alyssa Greisman of Smithtown organized a “Music Night for students at parents
at the Smithtown schools.
- Lauren Hedges of Kings Park created an “American Sign Language Learning Box”
for the Smithtown Library’s Library of Things program.
- Akiko Matrisciano of Fort Salonga designed and painted a mural illustrating
diversity at a nursery at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
- Angelica Rafaelides of Smithtown coordinated with the District Attorney’s office
an assembly for sixth grade students to address the impact of social media on
mental health.
- Megan Reilly of Commack developed a training guide with a physician from Stony
Brook Hospital for teachers to help them identify and assist teens with mental
health issues.
- Abbey Strent of Commack conducted workshops for residents at Gurwin to improve their social skills and increase their interaction with other people.
- Abigail Vermillion of Commack built homes for rescued cats at the Northport Cat Rescue Association.
- Layla Wilkes of Commack constructed benches for the preschool children on the Commack Soccer League.
“The young women who earned this award exemplify the values of leadership, character and community service that is inherent in the Girl Scouts. I congratulate them, their parents and scout leaders. This is a tremendous accomplishment and I applaud each one of them,” said Leg. Trotta.
Caption:
At the Girl Scout Gold Ceremony Legislator Trotta had the opportunity to meet several of the scouts from his district and present them with a proclamation congratulating them on their achievement.
- Legislator Rob Trotta and Girl Scout Mackenzie Clarke and her mother Peggy Clarke
- Girl Scout Akiko Matrisciano and Legislator Rob Trotta
- Legislator Rob Trotta with Girl Scout Angelica Rafaelides and her parents Peter
and Effie Rafaelides