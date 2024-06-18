Suffolk D.A.: Alleged MS-13 gang member indicted for stabbing two men in their eyes

Gensel Soler Avila Allegedly Assaulted Two Men During a Dispute at a Huntington Station Bar, Leaving Each Victim with Permanent Loss of Vision in One Eye

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 18 that Gensel Soler Avila, 21, of Huntington Station, an alleged MS-13 gang member, was indicted on four counts of Assault in the First Degree and other related charges, for allegedly attacking two men outside a Huntington Station bar on December 4, 2023, causing permanent injuries to their eyes.

“These alleged brutal acts which resulted in the permanent loss of vision for the victims, are a stark reminder of the senseless violence that torments our communities,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The allegations against this individual, including that he is an MS-13 gang member, are deeply troubling. Our office is committed to seeking justice for the victims and ensuring that those who perpetrate such heinous acts are held accountable.”

According to the investigation, on December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:46 p.m., Soler Avila got into a physical altercation with another male at a bar in Huntington Station. When the man attempted to run away, Soler Avila allegedly chased him into the middle of the intersection of Pulaski Road and New York Avenue and knocked him to the ground. Soler Avila then allegedly beat the victim’s face and body with a sharp object and stabbed him numerous times including in his eye.