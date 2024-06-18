Suffolk D.A.: Alleged MS-13 gang member indicted for stabbing two men in their eyes
Gensel Soler Avila Allegedly Assaulted Two Men During a Dispute at a Huntington Station Bar, Leaving Each Victim with Permanent Loss of Vision in One Eye
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 18 that Gensel Soler Avila, 21, of Huntington Station, an alleged MS-13 gang member, was indicted on four counts of Assault in the First Degree and other related charges, for allegedly attacking two men outside a Huntington Station bar on December 4, 2023, causing permanent injuries to their eyes.
“These alleged brutal acts which resulted in the permanent loss of vision for the victims, are a stark reminder of the senseless violence that torments our communities,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The allegations against this individual, including that he is an MS-13 gang member, are deeply troubling. Our office is committed to seeking justice for the victims and ensuring that those who perpetrate such heinous acts are held accountable.”
According to the investigation, on December 4, 2023, at approximately 11:46 p.m., Soler Avila got into a physical altercation with another male at a bar in Huntington Station. When the man attempted to run away, Soler Avila allegedly chased him into the middle of the intersection of Pulaski Road and New York Avenue and knocked him to the ground. Soler Avila then allegedly beat the victim’s face and body with a sharp object and stabbed him numerous times including in his eye.
The attack caused the victim to bleed heavily and eventually pass out in the middle of the road. The victim was later found by law enforcement still lying unconscious in the street.
While Soler Avila was walking away from the first victim, he allegedly attacked a second man by punching him numerous times while holding a sharp object. During that alleged assault, Soler Avila caused a stab wound that began at the victim’s forehead and dragged down to his eye causing it to bleed heavily.
Both victims were brought to Huntington Hospital but required specialized surgery and were transferred to North Shore University Hospital. The victims each suffered permanent loss of vision in one of their eyes in addition to several other serious injuries, including lacerations to the chest and face. The first victim additionally required the insertion of a prosthetic skull and over 50 staples to his head.
On June 18, 2024, Soler Avila was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro for the following charges:
- Four Counts of Assault in the First Degree, Class B violent felonies;
- Four Counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D violent felonies; and
- One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.Justice Ambro ordered Soler Avila held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $3 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Soler Avila is due back in court on July 24, 2024, and he is being represented by Joseph Hanshe, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by the Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau. The investigation was conducted by members of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Second Squad.