Two men arrested for multiple ATM burglaries in Suffolk County
Following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, John Mahoney and Jamie Volini were arrested for a series of commercial burglaries and an attempted burglary between March 5 and March 11 of this year. During the burglaries, the men forced entry through broken doors and windows into closed gas stations and businesses and damaged or stole the ATMs.
Volini of East Patchogue was located by police at the intersection of Sills Road and Montauk Highway and placed into custody at approximately 4:50 p.m. Mahoney was arrested without incident at approximately 7:10 p.m. in front of his Mastic Beach home.
Volini and Mahoney were arrested for the following incidents:
- Mobil Gas, located at 1194 Portion Road, Holtsville, on March 6 at 2:56 a.m. they attempted toopen the ATM and were unsuccessful.
- 7-Eleven, located at 550 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, on March 6 at 3:24 a.m. they gained entryto the business and removed the ATM.
- Ronkonkoma Deli, located at 3311 Veterans Memorial Highway, on March 11, sometimeovernight they damaged the back door of the business but were unable to gain entry.Additionally, Mahoney was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree for the following incidents:
- Blue Moon Beer and Smoke Shop, located at 999 Main St., Holbrook, on March 5 at 12:42 a.m.,he removed the ATM from the business.
- Abdi Card and Smoke Shop, located at 655 Montauk Highway, East Patchogue on March 8 atapproximately 3:50 a.m. he attempted to take an ATM from the business.
- Pupuseria Y Taqueria Grocery and Deli, located at 1025 Montauk Highway, Shirley on March 8,sometime overnight he cut into the ATM and stole the money.
Mahoney, 41, was charged with five counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and one count of Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree. Volini, 46, was charged with two counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree for cocaine found in his possession while under arrest.
Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631- 852-5555.