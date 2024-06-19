Two men arrested for multiple ATM burglaries in Suffolk County

Following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, John Mahoney and Jamie Volini were arrested for a series of commercial burglaries and an attempted burglary between March 5 and March 11 of this year. During the burglaries, the men forced entry through broken doors and windows into closed gas stations and businesses and damaged or stole the ATMs.

Volini of East Patchogue was located by police at the intersection of Sills Road and Montauk Highway and placed into custody at approximately 4:50 p.m. Mahoney was arrested without incident at approximately 7:10 p.m. in front of his Mastic Beach home.

Volini and Mahoney were arrested for the following incidents: