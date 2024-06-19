Two paddleboarders rescued from Long Island Sound

Gabriella Carleo and Selena Miranda were aboard paddleboards on the Long Island Sound, approximately one and a half miles north of Cedar Beach, when they could not return to shore due to strong tides and called 911 at 5:51 p.m.

A Suffolk County Police Aviation helicopter spotted the females, who had tied their paddleboards together, and gave their location to Police Officers Chris Defeo and Timothy Dillon aboard Marine Delta, who pulled the women to safety. In addition to the Marine Bureau and Aviation Section officers, the Miller Place Fire Department also responded.

Carleo, 31, of Selden and Miranda, 26 of Farmingville, were not injured.