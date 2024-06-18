As extreme heat approaches, PSEG Long Island reminds customers to prepare and be safe

With extreme heat in the forecast for the next several days, PSEG Long Island has sufficient electric capacity to meet projected peak demand and is here for customers and the community.

According to the National Weather Service, hot and humid conditions will produce maximum heat index values above 90 degrees beginning tomorrow and continuing through Saturday. Parts of the region are expected to see heat index levels of 95-97 degrees on Friday. The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

“PSEG Long Island prepares for extreme weather all year round. To provide customers with safe, reliable electric service, we have been upgrading equipment, carefully planning to provide sufficient electric capacity to meet peak demand, and positioning our personnel to respond effectively if needed,” said Michael Sullivan, PSEG Long Island’s vice president of Electric Operations. “We would also like to remind customers of the importance of personal safety in times of high heat.”

During extreme heat conditions, customers should:

Seek out air-conditioned spaces, if possible, if their homes become too warm.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid wearing dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, which is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

High temperatures and high electric demand can sometimes cause scattered, heat-related outages. PSEG Long Island will have additional personnel available to address outages safely and as quickly as possible.

Stay connected:

Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more

To report an outage and receive status updates via text, text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or visit us online at psegliny.com/outages

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after a storm

Visit PSEG Long Island’s outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways online at mypowermap.psegliny.com

High temperatures can also lead to higher energy use, resulting in higher electric bills. To help save energy and money this summer, PSEG Long Island recommends the following tips for customers:

Do not cool an empty house. Set your thermostat higher when you are away or use a smart thermostat to control the temperature in your home. Customers can receive an incentive on qualifying thermostats for enrolling in PSEG Long Island’s Smart Savers Thermostat program, which can be used to control usage during peak summer days. Visit psegliny.com/efficiency for more details.

Seal holes and cracks around doors and windows with caulk or weather-stripping.

Replace air filters monthly. Dirty filters make your air conditioner work harder.

Operate appliances in the morning or evening when it is cooler outside.

Set refrigerators and freezers to the most efficient temperatures.

Replace old appliances with new, energy efficient ENERGY STAR® appliances

Close blinds and draperies facing the sun to keep out the sun’s heat.

Ceiling fans cool fast and cost less than air conditioning. (In hot weather, set your ceiling fan to spin quickly, counterclockwise to push air downward toward the floor.)

PSEG Long Island energy efficiency programs provide residential and commercial customers with tools to lower energy use and save money. For information on PSEG Long Island energy saving programs and tips, visit psegliny.com/savemoney.