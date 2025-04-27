Suffolk County Leg. Trotta congratulates Troop 539’s newest Eagle Scout

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Thomas Patrick Jacino of Troop 539 on Friday, April 18, at the American Legion in Kings Park.

For his Eagle Scout Project, Thomas led a team to renovate, update and construct a specialized training center for the members of the Kings Park Fire Department to train with their self-contained breathing apparatus. He dedicated over 400 hours to this project to ensure it would make a lasting impact on the department and the community.

Moreover, Thomas recently applied to join the Kings Park Volunteer Fire Department and will be officially appointed on April 28, 2025. His family is extremely proud of his dedication and commitment to scouting and firefighting.

“Becoming an Eagle Scout is a testament to your strong character and management skills and is something that you have accomplished while still a teenager. This recognition will stay with you for the rest of your life,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. “Your project and acceptance into the Kings Park Fire Department are very impressive and we will expect great things from you in the future,” added Legislator Trotta.