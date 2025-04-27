SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse beats Hampton 28-6 on senior day

Stony Brook men’s lacrosse set a program record with 28 goals in a senior day victory over Hampton on April 26 at LaValle Stadium. Justin Bonacci led the way offensively with a career-high eight points (two goals, six assists) and Jamison MacLachlan made five saves to earn his seventh win of the season.

Five different goal scorers helped Stony Brook open a 6-0 lead less than nine minutes into play. The Seawolves added four more goals, including a pair of man-up tallies, taking a 10-1 lead into the second quarter.

Hampton and Stony Brook traded goals back and forth before an 8-0 Stony Brook run to close the first half. The Seawolves carried a 19-2 advantage into the intermission.

A quiet third quarter saw each side score twice. Stony Brook outscored Hampton 7-2 in the fourth quarter, scoring the final six goals of the contest, cruising to a 28-6 victory on senior day.

“Proud of the guys for sending the seniors off the right way. That’s what we focused on all week. We were disappointed how the one-goal games ended, that put us in the position where we knew this was going to be our last time together as a team. We cherished it all week and the guys played hard and played disciplined, which was the focus. We made sure to send those four seniors off the right way,” said head coach Anthony Gilardi.