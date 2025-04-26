Long Island Jewish Film Festival returns to the Cinema Arts Centre May 1

The Long Island Jewish Film Festival was organized to help celebrate the rich cultural traditions and history of the Jewish community in America and abroad.

The festival will begin on Thursday, May 1st with a screening of the powerful documentary, Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire, with the second day of the festival focusing on the recently rediscovered and restored drama, The Heiresses.

The third day of the festival will feature screenings of three films: the fascinating documentaries Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round & Janis Ian: Breaking Silence, as well as the new biopic Midas Man, on Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

Sunday, the fourth day of the festival, will feature a screening and discussion of the documentary Ada: My Mother the Architect, in addition to a showing of the hilarious comedy Bad Shabbos, and an encore screening of The Heiresses. Monday will feature repeat screenings of both Midas Man & Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire, and the festival will conclude with a screening & discussion program highlighting the documentary film, Sabbath Queen.

There will be encore screenings for most of the films featured on Friday & Saturday for those who observe Shabbat. Tickets are $16 per film, $10 members.



The Films:

Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire

Thursday, May 1 at 7 PM

With editor/producer Michael Chomet in person

& Monday, May 5 at 7 PM

With director Oren Rudavsky in person

Eighty years after his liberation from Buchenwald, we seek to understand the man behind the searing memoir Night. Told largely through his own words and eloquent voice, Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire seeks to penetrate to the heart of the known and unknown Elie Wiesel (1928-2016) – his passions, his conflicts and his legacy as one of the most public survivors of the Holocaust. With unique access to archives, interviews and employing hand painted animation, the film illuminates Wiesel’s biography as a survivor, writer, teacher and public figure. (2024, 87 mins)

The Heiresses

Friday, May 2 at 7 PM

& Sunday, May 4 at 7 PM

Isabelle Huppert stars in this recently rediscovered and restored drama from Hungarian filmmaker Márta Mészáros. Huppert plays Irèn, a young Jewish seamstress in 1936 Budapest, who is recruited by the wealthy Szilvia (Lili Monori), to conceive a baby with her military officer husband so that Szilvia can inherit her father’s fortune. Meanwhile, the rise of Nazism has begun to poison Hungary’s ruling classes, complicating Irèn’s entrée into high society. Laying bare the complicated processes of class, motherhood, inheritance, and fascism. (1980, 100 mins)

Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round

Saturday, May 3 at 1 PM

When five Howard University students sat on a segregated Maryland carousel in 1960, the arrests made headlines. When the largely Jewish community living near the amusement park joined the Black students in picketing, the first organized interracial civil rights protest in US history was born, eventually leading to the creation of the Freedom Riders. With never-before seen footage, and immersive storytelling by Emmy-award winning director Ilana Trachtman, four living protesters rescue this untold story, revealing the price, and the power, of heeding the impulse to activism. (2024, 89 mins)

Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Saturday, May 3 at 4 PM

& Tuesday, May 6 at 4 PM

With prerecorded interview with director Varda Bar-Kar

At the height of the Civil Rights movement, Janis Ian, a Jewish teenage singer-songwriter from New Jersey became a sensation after releasing a hit song about an interracial relationship, “Society’s Child.” Ian would go on to jam with Hendrix, party with Janis Joplin, and play duets with Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. But she also had to work to overcome the stigma of her debut, homophobia, industry misogyny, and serious illness. With access to Ian’s music, archive, collaborators, and music journalists, this in-depth documentary chronicles the singer’s epic life journey. (2024, 114 mins)

Midas Man

Saturday, May 3 at 7 PM

& Monday, May 5 at 4 PM

Brian Epstein is recognized today as the man who signed The Beatles, and in doing so, created the blueprint for music artist management. From his formative years to wild, unprecedented global success and the ensuing chaos as he managed and promoted some of the biggest acts in the world, Midas Man brings to life the untold story of one of the world’s most significant outsiders. (2025, 112 mins)

Ada: My Mother the Architect

Sunday, May 4 at 1 PM

With director Yael Melamede in person

Ada Karmi Melamede is one of the most accomplished female architects in the world, but very little is known about her outside her home country of Israel. Ada – My Mother the Architect is a deeply moving portrait of an extraordinary woman directed by her daughter, filmmaker, and former architect, Yael Melamede. Ada is a true pioneer whose work gave physical form to some of Israel’s highest democratic ideals, most notably in the acclaimed Supreme Court building in Jerusalem, the Open University, and Ben Gurion Airport. (2024, 81 mins)

Bad Shabbos

Sunday, May 4 at 4 PM

Kyra Sedgwick and Cliff “Method Man” Smith lead a hilarious ensemble cast in the award-winning comedy that took home the Audience Award at the 2024 Tribeca FilmFestival. When David and his fiancé Meg gather for his family’s traditional Shabbat dinner on New York’s Upper West Side, things spiral faster than you can say “hamotzi” when an accidental death (or…murder?) derails the evening entirely. With Meg’s devoutly Catholic parents due any moment to meet David’s very Jewish family, soon Shabbat becomes a comedy of biblical proportions. (2024, 84 mins)

Sabbath Queen

Tuesday, May 6 at 7 PM

With director Sandi Dubowski in person

Filmed over 21 years, Sabbath Queen follows Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie’s epic journey as the dynastic heir of 38 generations of Orthodox rabbis including the Chief Rabbis of Israel. He is torn between rejecting and embracing his destiny and becomes a drag queen rebel, a queer bio-dad and the founder of Lab/Shul—an everybody-friendly, God-optional, artist-driven, pop-up experimental congregation. (2024, 105 mins)