Suffolk County launches small business website

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the launch of a new website, www.suffolkcountyny.gov/BusinessHub, dedicated to assisting local small businesses and startups. The website, which was developed after the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by Legislator Anker, will serve as the county’s center for business development needs and services by providing important information regarding how to start a business, what county, state and federal assistance and pandemic relief programs are available for businesses owners, and resources to help established businesses innovate and grow.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created incredible challenges for small business, and while large corporations have received substantial government support, our small businesses have not been given as many opportunities. This website hub will help to provide our local businesses with easy access to helpful resources including, grant and loan opportunities, potential funding sources, business administration information, small business related rules and regulations, relevant government department contacts, and COVID-19 related guidance information,” said Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker. “I would like to thank Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone for his support, and the Suffolk County Departments of Economic Development and Planning, and Information Technology for their work in developing and launching this much needed resource.”

“As we enter our new normal, we are working to build back stronger than ever and this website will allow us to provide the resources needed to ensure our local small businesses thrive,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “The hub will create a more collaborative effort with local small businesses and will help raise awareness of the many resources available to them.”

In addition to the website hub, the county is developing an Office of Business Development, which will serve to assist business owners with coordinating the various permitting processes required by the Suffolk County Departments of Health Services and Public Works, and if applicable, the New York State Department of Conservation and any other state, federal or local agencies.

“The Suffolk County Office of Business Development is truly a “one-stop website” that contains a wealth of information for individuals who are seeking to start or grow a business,” said Holly Bottiglieri, President of the Mt. Sinai-Miller Place Chamber of Commerce. “It provides valuable tools to aid in making educated decisions that include, choosing an industry to open a business, online workshops and all of the logistics to help new and seasoned businesses obtain accurate information to move forward in their business development process”.

The site will also offer an opportunity for local businesses to participate in Suffolk County’s procurement of services and goods. Local businesses will have the ability to more easily access and sign up for county bids and requests for proposals. This includes an emphasis on Minority- and Women- owned Business Enterprises (MWBE), as well as Veteran-owned businesses.

The website hub expands on the work of the county’s Business Recovery Unit (BRU), which County Executive Bellone launched in March of 2020 to serve as a one-stop-shop for businesses in Suffolk County that are looking for pandemic-related assistance. The unit consists of a comprehensive webpage, www.suffolkcountyny.gov/BRU, that continues to be updated with critical resources for businesses, and can be found under the “Pandemic Relief” tab on the new Business Hub website. In addition to the website, residents looking to be connected to the unit can call 311 or email [email protected].