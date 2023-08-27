Success for Port Jefferson school district athletic camps

The Port Jefferson School District athletic department recently concluded its summer athletic camps. The camp program doubled from 11 camps during its inaugural year last summer to 22 camps this year, offered from May through August, with 454 enrollments.

Varsity coaches ran the camps, assisted by the varsity student-athletes. The camps allowed students to remain active, develop their love of athletics and enhance athletic ability, all while making connections with high school athletes. The athletic department looks forward to creating more opportunities for students to engage in healthy activities in the future.