Harborfields High School earns NATA Safe Sports School Award

Harborfields High School was recently named a recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award. This recognition honors secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports.

To achieve Safe Sports School status, athletic programs such as Harborfields are required to create a positive athletic health care administrative system; coordinate pre-participation physical examinations; promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities; plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment; provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes; develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions; facilitate injury intervention and psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling; create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan; and ensure athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities.

“We are honored to be recognized as a first team Safe Sports School by NATA,” said Rob Franco, athletic director. “It shows how committed we are to the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. I would like to thank our coaches and athletic trainer, Chris Schrager, for working with me to ensure that our athletics program provides the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment possible.”