Hauppauge students sing national anthem at Mets doubleheader

Third, fourth and fifth grade students from Pines Elementary School in Hauppauge had the exciting opportunity to sing the national anthem before the start of the Mets doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Beginning in February, students began rehearsals for the event, meeting five times outside of school hours to practice. Music teacher Theresa Wray-Dolgin led the practices, and students were required to attend all the rehearsals to perform.

This has become an annual event with the first group of Pines Elementary students singing at Citi Field in March 2018. Janine D’Elia, Pines Elementary School PTA event coordinator, organizes the event each year.

“We were filled with great anticipation, and the day met all of our expectations and more,” Wray-Dolgin said. “It was a magical experience. Our thanks go out to Janine D’Elia who makes this all possible, and I thank her most sincerely for giving me the opportunity to be their musical director for this joyous occasion.”

Following the students’ dazzling rendition of the national anthem, retired Pines Elementary art teacher Elisabeth Anziano was asked to throw the honorary first pitch of the game as a celebratory gesture toward her many years of dedication to her students.