Italian Car Show heads to Stony Brook University Sept. 26

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University will host its annual Robert D. Cess Concorso d’Eleganza XV, an annual Celebration of Italian Vehicle Excellence and Beauty:, on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A display of “art forms on wheels” as a means of illustrating one form of Italian culture, the event will feature display vehicles on view at the Stony Brook University campus, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on the lawn adjacent to the Graduate Physics Building and directly across from the Sports Complex off John S. Toll Drive.

Participation and viewing are free and open to the public.

Owners of Italian vehicles interested in participating in this display,

please contact [email protected] or call 631-632-7444.

See also www.stonybrook.edu/italianstudies