Emma Clark Library to host Pet Food Drive

As part of The Great Give Back, a Suffolk Cooperative Library System initiative to provide opportunities for library patrons to participate in meaningful, service-oriented activities, Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Pet Food Drive from Sept. 27 to Oct. 16. They will be collecting new, unopened pet food (both canned and dry) in the Library lobby. All are welcome to donate (residents or non-residents) during Library hours. For more information, call 631-941-4080.