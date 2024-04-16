Stony Brook Medicine recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as a top place to work

Becker’s Healthcare has named Stony Brook Medicine to its 2024 list of 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare. The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that prioritize workplace excellence and the happiness, satisfaction, well-being and fulfillment of their employees.

“Being recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as one of the Top Places to Work in Healthcare is a testament to our dedicated team. It’s a reflection of our commitment to create a culture where every member of Stony Brook Medicine feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive,” said William A. Wertheim, MD, MBA, Interim Executive Vice President for Stony Brook Medicine. “This achievement reaffirms our ongoing efforts to create an environment where everyone feels a connection to the important work that they do and the organization.”

The organizations that make up Becker’s Top Places to Work in Healthcare offer robust benefits packages, professional and personal development opportunities, diverse work environments and the resources necessary for work-life balance. To learn more and view the list, visit this link.

This recognition is the latest distinction the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system has received in 2024. For the second year in a row, Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH)achieved the highest level of national recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals from Healthgrades. SBUH was also ranked number 19 on Money magazine’s prestigious “Best Hospitals of 2024” list. This recognition gave SBUH an “A” ranking for General Practice and underscores Stony Brook’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of care to every Long Island resident.