Island Federal announces $50,000 in scholarships for Long Island high school seniors

Island Federal Credit Union (Island Federal) will award $50,000 in college scholarships to graduating seniors in June 2024. Long Island high school seniors who plan to continue their education at a university, college, community college or recognized vocational school are invited to apply.

The Island Federal Scholarship Program provides scholarships to 11 local high school seniors with 3 recipients receiving $10,000 and 8 receiving $2,500, all selected by random drawing among qualified applicants. There are no essays or transcripts required to enter.

For complete requirements and applications, go to islandfcu.com/scholarship or visit any Island branch. Applications are due no later than Friday, April 19.

“Island Federal’s mission is to enable Long Islanders to achieve their dreams for themselves and their families; that includes helping them afford a college education. Since the launch of the Island Federal Scholarship Program in 1992, Island has given out $855,000 in scholarships to a total of 363 recipients,” said Craig Booth, Interim President/CEO, Island Federal, who continues, “I look forward to presenting the scholarships to the 2024 recipients this spring.”

About Island Federal Credit Union

Island Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Hauppauge, N.Y., is a not-for-profit, full-service financial institution, providing affordable banking products and services to Long Islanders. Founded in 1955, Island has grown to be among the top performing credit unions in New York State with $1.4 billion in assets, serving over 50,000 Members.