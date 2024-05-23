State Sen. Anthony Palumbo honors Carol Gomes, CEO of Stony Brook University Hospital

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) proudly announced Carol Gomes as the 2024 New York State Woman of Distinction for the 1st Senate District at this year’s annual New York State Senate Women of Distinction event at the state capitol.

“Today marks a celebration of extraordinary dedication and leadership in health care,” Palumbo said. “It is my great privilege to honor Carol Gomes as my 2024 New York State Woman of Distinction.”

On Tuesday, May 14, Gomes of Mount Sinai, joined Palumbo and guests at the New York State Senate in Albany for her recognition. As chief executive officer of Stony Brook University Hospital, Gomes has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to excellence in health care.

“It is an honor and privilege to stand beside the many accomplished women leaders in New York State for this prestigious recognition,” Gomes said.

With over 35 years of experience, Gomes has played a pivotal role in elevating Stony Brook University Hospital to its status as Long Island’s premier academic medical center. Her leadership as CEO and COO has propelled the hospital to new heights of innovation and patient care.

Under Gomes’ guidance, Stony Brook Medicine completed its largest expansion project in 2019, including the opening of the Medical and Research Translation, Stony Brook Children’s and Hospital Pavilion. Her strategic vision and operational excellence have positioned Stony Brook University Hospital as a beacon of cutting-edge health care delivery.

“Carol Gomes’ remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication make her a true inspiration to us all,” Palumbo said. “Her leadership in health care has touched countless lives, and her commitment to excellence sets a standard for others to follow.”

As a recipient of numerous leadership awards, including recognition from the American Society of Clinical Pathology and recipient of the American College of Healthcare Executives Award of Distinction, Gomes’ impact extends far beyond the walls of Stony Brook University Hospital. Her leadership in sustainability efforts and commitment to quality care have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers alike.

“Her contributions to health care in our community and beyond are immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” Palumbo said.