SCWA cuts ribbon on new laboratory expansion

1 of 3

The Suffolk County Water Authority celebrated Drinking Water Week (May 5 to 11) with the opening of a new expansion of its state-of-the-art laboratory. The expansion will support SCWA’s mission of providing its customers with high quality drinking water.

SCWA’s water quality testing laboratory is recognized as one of the top groundwater laboratories in the nation. With the 191,047 tests performed last year producing 1.7 million results, it is at the front line of ensuring that SCWA is delivering high quality water. With a growing number of contaminants that water providers are required to test for, SCWA began an expansion of its laboratory in 2023.

The new area consolidates the collection of samples collected from SCWA’s public supply system around Suffolk County and distributes them throughout the laboratory so testing can occur for pesticides, herbicides, emerging contaminants, bacteria, metals and many other compounds. It also provides ample room within its existing laboratory to prepare for the future testing requirements. It is the laboratory’s largest expansion since it moved to its current location in Hauppauge in 1994.

SCWA Chairman Charlie Lefkowitz cut the ribbon on the new expansion, remarking “We are so proud of our state-of-the-art laboratory and the staff that makes it the finest in the nation. Wherever I go, I always talk about its importance so our customers will know the rigor and attention that goes into making sure their drinking water is of the highest quality. This expansion sets us up for the future and I am thrilled to be here to celebrate it.”