Kids Korner: May 23 to 30, 2024

PROGRAMS

Books in the Barn

In partnership with the Smithtown Library, the Smithtown Historical Society will hold a special Storytime event for children ages 3 to 5 years old with a parent/caregiver at the Franklin Arthur Barn, 245 E. Main St., Smithtown on May 24 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Come listen to stories about farms animals and then visit the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies, and barn cats. Free. Registration required by calling 631-360-2480, ext. 196.

Memorial Day Flag Craft

Celebrate Memorial Day at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor by making your own flag craft on May 24 and May 27 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Free with admission to the hatchery of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 5 to 12. 516-692-6768

Owl Prowl Friday

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl on May 24 from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person, Advance reservations required by visiting www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Crafternoon at the Library

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Crafternoon on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by for fun and games! There will be a bunch of board games for you to play with. Perfect for families with children ages 4 to 12. No registration required. Bring a friend! Questions? Email [email protected].

Wildlife Wonders

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Wildlife Wonders: Superheroes on May 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. Sweetbriar’s experienced educators help open up the wonders of the natural world for children ages 2 to 4 through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Turtle Celebration at the Hatchery

In honor of World Turtle Day, join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery for a Turtle Celebration on May 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will include a Turtle Encounters workshop at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; turtle feeding demonstration at noon; and a craft and scavenger hunt all day. Activities are free with admission to the hatchery of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 5 to 12. 516-692-6768

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on May 25 and June 1 at 11 a.m. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on May 27 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Flower Power

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots class, Flower Power, on May 30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per person. $4 per child. 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘The Mystery of the Missing Ever After’

“Where in the world is our happy ending?” Stories collide and mysteries abound as three great princesses come together to solve The Mystery of the Missing Ever After at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from May 25 to June 15. A slipper, a spinning wheel, and a red, red rose are all clues in this hilarious new musical! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Back to the Future’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Back to the Future on May 26 at noon. Marty McFly is thrown back into the 1950s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Send your calendar events to [email protected]