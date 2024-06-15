John Rose appointed to the Suffolk County Water Authority board

The Suffolk County Legislature has appointed John Rose of Setauket to the board of the Suffolk County Water Authority. The unanimous vote came at the June 4 general meeting of the legislature. Rose was appointed to a five-year term, succeeding Jacqueline Gordon, whose term expired in April.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join the Suffolk County Water Authority,” Rose said. “I am grateful to Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey for putting my nomination forward and all the members of the legislature for their trust in me. Drinking water is so essential to everything we do, and protecting it is the most important job we have. SCWA has always been an exemplary model of what makes Suffolk County great. I am looking forward to being a part of it.”

Rose is a business owner of several enterprises in the Selden area and has extensive knowledge of real estate development, planning, town codes, site work, and building plans. In 1998, he was honored by the Suffolk County Legislature with its Outstanding Volunteer Recognition Award. Rose served on the Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency from 2009 to 2015, where he helped encourage businesses to begin operations in or move to Brookhaven. He was appointed to the Suffolk County Downtown Citizens Advisory Board in 2013 and served on the Brookhaven Planning Board from 2015 to 2024.

“John has been civically engaged for more than 35 years,” SCWA Chairman Charles Lefkowitz said. “The Suffolk County Water Authority is all about serving our community, and John brings that experience in spades. I look forward to having his perspective on the board so that we can continue to improve for our customers.”

“Our board members have put forth many of the ideas that have helped shape SCWA,” Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Szabo said. “Each board member has a unique expertise which helps improve our organization. John’s expertise will be a major boost for the organization, and we are excited to benefit from his ideas.”

“We are very fortunate to have an outstanding organization in the Suffolk County Water Authority serving our residents, and I know they are in great hands with John Rose,” McCaffrey said. “I’ve known John and his service to the community for years now. He has contributed to our community for decades through his businesses, his work on the Brookhaven IDA, and other volunteer efforts. I know he will bring that same concern and dedication to the SCWA board. I am proud to have nominated John.”