St. Johnland Nursing Center hosts Veterans Day ceremony

Honoring those who served

St. Johnland Nursing Center of Kings Park hosted a special Veterans Day ceremony for residents, staff and guests to honor those who served our country on Nov. 11. A patriotic performance of war-time tunes and a speech from a representative from the VFW led up to the presentation of certificates to 23 residents and one staff member to commemorate their service.

