‘West Side Story’ returns to the big screen Arts & EntertainmentCommunityMovie Review by TBR Staff - November 24, 2021 0 3 Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer in a scene from the film. In celebration of its 60th anniversary, West Side Story will return to select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, courtesy of Turner Classic Movies, MGM and Fathom Events. This electrifying musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, sets the ageless tragedy of Romeo and Juliet in the slums of 1950’s New York. West Side Story explores the rivalry between two teenage street gangs — the Jets and the Sharks. When a member of the Jets falls in love with the sister of the Sharks’ leader, things look hopeful at first, but rapidly go downhill. Illustrating the events are many memorable song and dance numbers such as “America,” “Somewhere” and “I Feel Pretty.” Starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn, Richard Beymer and George Chakiris, the film went on to win 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, ans was the highest-grossing movie of the year on its original release in 1961. This special anniversary event will feature exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies. Locally, the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and Island 16 Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com. ————————————————— The screening is the perfect precursor to Steven Spielberg’s much anticipated adaptation of the beloved film which is expected to hit theatres on Dec. 10. Featuring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as leading love-interests Tony and Maria, the star-studded cast not only includes Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler and Hamilton’s Ariana DeBose, but also features a special appearance by Rita Moreno who played Anita in the original film.