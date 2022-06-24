St. James resident honored with McKnight’s Women of Distinction Award

St. James resident Jennifer Kennedy, RN, Gurwin Healthcare System’s Vice President for System Integration, has been inducted into the Hall of Honor in the McKnight’s 2022 Women of Distinction awards, a joint program of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, McKnight’s Senior Living and McKnight’s Home Care.

The program, now in its fourth year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living, skilled nursing, or home care professions or who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the fields. Hall of Honor inductees are at the level of vice president or equivalent, and Veteran VIPs are women who have more than 15 years of experience in the industry and who are in positions at a level lower than vice president or the equivalent.

“We are so fortunate to have leaders like Jen Kennedy on our team,” said Gurwin President and CEO Stuart B. Almer. “Her commitment to our seniors is exceptional, and her innovative approach to ensuring quality care for each person we serve is inspirational. I am delighted to congratulate Jen on this recognition.”

John O’Connor, McKnight’s Editorial Director, lauded the accomplishments of all 2022 inductees. “They really stand out for the impact they have made on long-term care in general and on colleagues, residents, and clients in particular,” he said. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. All winners were honored at an awards celebration in May.