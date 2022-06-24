King Kullen donates $10K to benefit summer camp programs

King Kullen Grocery Co. has donated $10,000 to benefit summer camp programs for disadvantaged children in Nassau and Suffolk counties, a tradition begun by King Kullen more than three decades ago.

The donation will be divided evenly between Family & Children’s Association and Family Service League.

“Camp provides a stimulating and fun environment where children can learn new activities and meet other children their age,” King Kullen president and COO Joseph W. Brown said in a company statement. “King Kullen’s gift will help fund scholarships for children whose families lack the resources for summer camp. It’s a great opportunity and we thank our customers for helping to make the donation possible through our ‘Send A Kid to Camp’ campaign.”

All King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores are participating in this summer’s scanned coupon “Send a Kid to Camp” program, allowing customers to contribute $5, $2, or $1 at the register.

“The gifts we receive from individuals and corporations like King Kullen make it possible for us to provide these wonderful experiences for Long Island’s young people,” said Family and Children’s Association Vice President and Chief Development Officer Craig L. Pinto. “We thank King Kullen for all their support over the years.”

Family Service League Chief Development Officer Jonathan Chenkin also said his group is grateful for the donation.

“These camps are often the highlight of the year for the children we help,” he said.