Wu Wei Wellness in PJS celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

It was a time to celebrate. Wu Wei Wellness in Port Jefferson Station held a grand opening celebration on June 4. The event also featured a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC).

Well over 50 people were in attendance with a large display of hospitality including champagne, wine, salads, sandwiches and sweets and a sound system.

Located in the Davis Professional Park, 5225 Nesconset Hwy., Building 7, Unit #41-42, the wellness center is designed to help you prevent illness and achieve a healthier way of living. Through their modern holistic approach they help transform people’s lives for the better. They specialize in acupuncture, allergy desensitization, sports rehab, functional nutritional assessment, yoga & meditation and ionization detox. To schedule a wellness appointment or to sign up for a class, call 631-828-4976. For more information, visit www.wuweiwellnessli.com

Pictured from left, Lisa Bloom, PJCC Member Administrator; Leigh Ann Garofalo,Wellness Director; President/Owner-Tom Fusco; Barbara Fusco, CFO; and Mary Joy Pipe, PJCC President. Photo from PJCC