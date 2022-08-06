St. Catherine of Siena Hospital hosts community blood drive Aug. 8 and 9

St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, 50 Route 25A, Smithtown hosts a community blood drive by the New York Blood Center in St. Vincent’s and St. Raphael’s Conference Room on Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All presenting blood donors will receive a voucher to redeem a free pint of beer, cider, wine, or soft drink from a participating brewery or pub. Reservations preferred but walk-ins welcomed. Call 800-933-2566 or visit www.nybc.org to register.