Two men arrested for stealing car from Smith Haven Mall parking lot

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Aug 6 after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove.

A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Following an investigation, the pair were located one hour later at 7-Eleven, located at 2209 Middle Country Road, Centereach. Justin Frare was sitting in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet and Christopher Danielo was located inside the store with the victim’s credit cards. Fourth Squad detectives, assisted by Fourth and Sixth Precinct patrol officers, charged Frare, 32, of Bay Shore, and Danielo, 32, of Farmingville, with Robbery 2nd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and Grand Larceny 4th Degree.

Frare and Danielo will be held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Aug. 7..

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.