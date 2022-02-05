Smithtown sixth graders learn about threats to Long Island groundwater

Long Island’s sole source aquifer. Students learned where Smithtown’s water comes from, threats to the natural resource, and how to protect the groundwater for future generations.

“This was the third topic covered as part of our STEM partnership with the school district and it was a huge success. The students were already very knowledgeable, asked very smart questions, and were so engaged that they didn’t want to leave, even after the bell rang for the next period. Further, we’ve already received calls from local civic groups requesting the presentation be given to adults within the community. What originally began as a unique real-world learning opportunity, has evolved into a larger movement, encouraging residents of all ages to be more proactive in caring for our natural resources and ecosystem.” – Supervisor Ed Wehrheim

The presentation began with asking students to discuss the water cycle, followed by where drinking water on Long Island comes from. A model demonstrating the Upper Glacial, Magothy, and Lloyd Aquifers, the famous layer of clay beneath the Magothy, water tables, natural streams, bodies of water and wastewater infrastructure was then used to illustrate how groundwater can become contaminated. The class was presented with a lesson on threats to our water supply, and emerging contaminants (PFOS,PFOA and 1 4 dioxane.) Worksheets listing household products containing harmful ingredients paired with a list of environmentally friendly alternatives, easily found in grocery stores were later distributed. Each teacher received digital copies of the worksheets, tips on how to help keep stormwater runoff from polluting waterways, and the 2022 recycling calendar which offers additional advice, a list of free services, and dates for the Hazardous Household Waste collection events to share at home

Plans for a second lesson in the Spring will involve nitrogen pollution, and natural remedies to stormwater runoff like Bioswales, which remove debris and pollution while preventing flooding. The recently completed Meadow Road Stormwater Remediation bioswale is located at the entrance to Accompsett Middle School, which will provide an excellent opportunity for students to observe Mother Nature’s solution to stormwater pollution.

The sixth grade water quality presentation was coordinated by Accompsett ELA/Science teacher Amy Olander, Director of Science K-12 Edward Casswell, Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim and his office team; PIO Nicole Garguilo and Community Relations Assistant Brian Farrell. Expert support was provided by Environmental Director David Barnes, and Smithtown & St. James Water Superintendent Chris Nustad.

The STEM Partnership gives students a hands-on approach to real world environmental issues affecting the community. Students apply lesson plans in the branches of science to discover potential solutions. Topics covered in the program include solid waste & recycling, invasive species, stormwater runoff, nitrogen pollution and water quality. At every stage of the partnership, the Town and School district work in tandem to help students uncover solutions to each real world quandary. The Town of Smithtown hopes to expand this program to all local school districts who are interested in this unique learning opportunity.