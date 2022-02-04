SBU Sports: Men’s Track & Field records two first-place finishes at Great Dane Classic

The Stony Brook University men’s track and field team competed in the Great Dane Classic meet hosted by UAlbany on Jan. 29 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

Senior Robert Becker and junior Shane Henderson led the way for the Seawolves earning first-place finishes in the mile and 5000 meter, respectively. Becker clocked in at 4:07.33 for the mile and Henderson crossed the line in 14:20.63 for the 5000 meter.

HIGHLIGHTS

Becker earned a first-place finish in the mile with a final time 4:07.33. Aiden Smyth and Conor Malanaphy followed closely behind in third and fourth place with final times of 4:10.19 and 4:10.98, respectively.

Henderson took first and set a new personal best in the 5000 meter crossing the line in 14:20.63. Carlos Santos finished closely behind in third-place with a final time of 14:26.36 also setting a new personal best.

Richmond Boateng earned a second-place finish and set a new personal best in the 400 meter clocking in at 48.54. Aleks Zdravkovic crossed the line in 49.66 earning an eighth-place finish.

Colin Ross finished in second-place and recorded a new personal best in the 3000 meter with a final time of 8:22.80. Ryan Dearie also set a new personal best with a time of 8:31.60 which was good for an 11th place finish.

NEXT UP

The Seawolves are back in action for the Boston University Scarlet & While Invite on Saturday, February 5 in Boston.