Smithtown Senior Citizens Department recognizes over 100 volunteers during appreciation luncheon

1 of 5

On Wednesday May 1st, the Town of Smithtown Senior Citizens Department honored over 100 unsung heroes who dedicate their time and energy to helping others. Department Director; Doreen Perrino, together with Smithtown Councilwoman Lynn Nowick and Senior Citizens Center staff presented each volunteer with an official Certificate of Appreciation from the Town of Smithtown.

“It was an absolute pleasure celebrating the volunteers for their generous commitment and dedication to our Senior Citizen Center. Their kindness and support make a world of difference and we are truly grateful for all they do. Selflessly lending their time and talents to enrich the lives of their neighbors embodies the very best of what a community is about.” – Councilwoman Lynn Norwick

The Volunteers at the Senior Citizens Department have devoted their time, skill set and altruistic spirit, within the community in a variety of ways, including delivering meals, donating quilts and other handmade gifts to veterans, hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters. In addition to aiding the center staff with a vast number of services, clubs and other amenities, volunteers have donated handcrafted projects to organizations such as: Brooksite MultiCare, Luxor Mills Pond Nursing and Rehabilitation, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare, St. Johnland Nursing Center, The Hamlet Nursing and Rehabilitation, Long Island Veterans Home – Stony Brook, Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and Northport American Legion.

Additionally, the Smithtown Senior Citizen Center Volunteers assist in facilitating on site activities such as the Garden Club, Video Exercise and operating the boutique. The Center Committee volunteers work to support the Senior Citizens Department through fundraising and with the annual Tender Years Treasury event.

“Volunteers are the lifeline of this department. Whether you’re a home delivered meals volunteer driver, a crocheter, knitter or quilter creating works of art to be donated to local nursing home residents and veterans, a member of our Creative Club, designing handmade cards for the community, a volunteer teaching others to play Canasta, or you play piano for all to enjoy – your efforts are appreciated more than you know. You all matter. You all make a difference and your generosity of time and spirit has a profound, lasting impact on our community. Volunteers make a commitment to share their time, and in doing so, makes life better for those in need. While I know you volunteer without expectation, we are proud to host this luncheon each year to let you know we are forever grateful for your contributions to the community through the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department. Giving selflessly to help others speaks to your character and strength. We are proud of all our volunteers and look forward to many more years together, making a difference” – Doreen Perrino, Smithtown Senior Citizen Center Director

Bill Maynard, a navy veteran and retired Lieutenant for the FDNY, was highlighted during the luncheon ceremony, for his 30 years of service in delivering for themeals on wheels program at the Senior Center. Maynard and his wife have been married 32 years, are blessed with four children, and eight grandchildren. Bill Maynard is also a member of the Smithtown American Legion and Board member for the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce.

Also recognized for longevity, was Serafina Marolla who has been a volunteer at the center for 29 years. Marolla currently volunteers for the Senior Center’s Creative Club, dedicating her time to creating beautiful handmade cards, each one personalized with a heartfelt sentiment of encouragement, support and inspiration. The cards are then distributed to local nursing home residents. When the Senior Center hosts celebrations Serafina is famous for her “chicken dance” skills. Serafina Marolla recently celebrated her 90th Birthday!

For further information regarding the programs available at the Smithtown Senior Citizens Center or to learn more about becoming a volunteer, call the Senior Center at 631-360-7616.