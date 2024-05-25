Man arrested for unlawful surveillance in East Farmingdale

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a Manhattan man for Unlawful Surveillance that he conducted at a store in East Farmingdale earlier this month.

A man used his cellphone to take pictures up the skirt of a 43-year-old woman at Dollar Tree, located at 2263 Broadhollow Road on May 9 at 5:35 p.m. Following an investigation by First Squad detectives, Christopher St. Surin was arrested on May 24, at approximately 9:50 p.m. St. Surin, 30, of 312 Delancey St., Apt. 1A, was charged with Unlawful Surveillance.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you

believe you are a victim to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.