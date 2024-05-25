Girl Scouts of Suffolk County plant flags at veterans’ graves at Calverton National Cemetery in advance of Memorial Day

1 of 8 Approximately 50 girls from The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County (GSSC) honored Long Island military veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation by planting American Flags at their graves at Calverton National Cemetery on May 25 in advance of Memorial Day.

The annual event is part of the GSSC county-wide Service Unit 48 activities and included girls ages 5 to 16 from Mastic Beach, Shirley and Moriches.





Many of the girls have been participating in the activity for years.

“As an older Girl Scout it’s important to be a role model for the younger girls and to keep the tradition alive,” said Olivia Philips, of Mastic, who has been planting flags for nearly 10 years. “Im proud of the girls that they take the time out,” said Laura Sorgie of Shirley, who is a troop leader and member of Service Unit 48, which organized the event. “So many people think this is just a long holiday weekend for barbecues. I’m so proud of them for coming out here and doing what’s really important.”

The girls also earned a special “Calverton National Cemetery” patch to wear on their sashes and vests.

About Girl Scouts of Suffolk County