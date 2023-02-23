Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents ‘A Royal Princess Party: A Villainous Tale of Magic!’

Hear ye, hear ye! Looking for something cool to do during winter break? The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a A Royal Princess Party: A Villainous Tale of Magic on and Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and explore some magical artifacts. Princesses, princes, and royal families of all ages are welcome to attend but must be with an adult at all times. Special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.