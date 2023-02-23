Northwell opens multidisciplinary practice in Smithtown

Northwell Health has announced the opening of a $1.5 million, 4,000-square-foot multidisciplinary practice at 222 Middle Country Road in Smithtown. The Northwell Health Physician Partners office, part of an existing office building, will provide both primary care services as well as several other specialties.

The third-floor office will house three internal medicine physicians, rheumatology, gastroenterology, cardiology, surgical oncology and dermatology. The space will include 10 exam rooms. The three internal medicine physicians are Claude Bridges, MD, Berta Kadosh, DO and Deborah Weiss, MD.

“With this opening Northwell continues our ongoing expansion of delivering high-quality medical care in Suffolk County,” said Mark Talamini, MD, MBA, FACS, senior vice president and executive director of Northwell Health Physician Partners. “It also reaffirms our commitment to providing easy access to a range of different services, more quickly in the neighborhoods in which our patients live and work.”

The specialists complement an existing Physician Partners practice already in the building catering to urology, colon and rectal surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, labs and orthopedics.

“Northwell is extremely excited to open this beautiful destination practice,” said Joseph Baglio, senior vice president of Eastern Region Ambulatory Services at Northwell Health. “This location is another demonstration of Northwell’s commitment to integrated, multidisciplinary, care within the communities we serve.”