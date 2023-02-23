New York Imaging Specialists names new Chief Radiology Officer

New York Imaging Specialists has announced that board-certified radiologist Matthew Comito, MD, has been appointed Chief Radiology Officer. “Dr. Comito has the administrative, scientific, clinical, leadership, and visionary skills needed to move the Department of Radiology forward,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO.

NY Imaging Specialists offers advanced medical imaging services, including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, mammography, interventional radiology, and more. Under his leadership, Dr. Comito will oversee all aspects of radiologic services, including diagnostic imaging, medical imaging, and nuclear medicine, while maintaining the center’s high-quality standards and optimizing workflows and efficiency.

“It is an honor to take on this position as Chief Radiology Officer,” Dr. Comito said. “I am privileged to work with a team of outstanding radiologists, technologists, and administrators. I look forward to supporting the continued rapid growth of NY Imaging while making expert patient care our main priority.”