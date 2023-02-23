Mount Sinai Mustangs outrun Amityville Warriors

Mount Sinai Mustangs outrun Amityville Warriors

by -
0 27
1 of 19
Mount Sinai senior Derrek Shechter lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein banks two. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Chris Paz scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Derrek Shechter lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Chris Paz shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Derrek Shechter banks two more. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Derrek Shechter banks two more. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore Dominic Pennzello lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Chris Paz shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Thomas Frycek rebounds for the Mustangs in the Suffolk Class A semi-final round against Amityville. Bill Landon photo
The Stable. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore Dominic Pennzello lays up. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Drew Feinstein battles off the board. Photo by Bill Landon
Mustangs win. Photo by Bill Landon
Mustangs win. Photo by Bill Landon

The Mustangs of Mount Sinai broke out to an early lead, protecting a seven-point advantage to open the second half and managing to keep the Amityville Warriors at bay the rest of the way in the Suffolk Class A semifinal at Longwood High School.

Mount Sinai senior Derrek Shechter led the way in scoring for the Warriors with three triples, four field goals and three from the line for 20 points in the 58-50 victory Feb. 21.

Teammates Dominic Pennzello followed with 13 points, Drew Feinstein netted 12, and Chris Paz banked 10 to punch their ticket to the championship final round on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Stony Brook University when they will face Kings Park. Gametime is at 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 24

0 11

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply