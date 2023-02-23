Man arrested for stealing items from LA Fitness lockers across Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested a West Babylon man for allegedly stealing property from fitness center lockers during the past five weeks.

Suffolk County Police received reports of credit cards and wallets stolen from lockers, both secured and

unsecured, at LA Fitness locations throughout the county since January. Following an investigation, Carl Francois was arrested during a traffic stop on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip on February 22 at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Francois, 56, was charged with 27 counts of alleged Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree and two counts of Grand Larceny 4th Degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.