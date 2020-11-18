Smithtown Historical Society Hosts Wreath Making Workshop

The Smithtown Historical Society (SHS) will host a free Wreath Making Workshop at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown on Friday, Nov. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Get creative and ready your wreath for the holidays! Whether it’s to adorn your entry or be an entry in the SHS’s Heritage Country Christmas’ Community Wreath Contest, this is the perfect opportunity to meet up with others, share ideas & supplies, and piece together a winning wreath! Learn the tricks of the trade from master crafter Joan Harris. She will be on hand to assist and inspire you as you work to assemble your masterpiece. You bring the wreath & ribbons. Reservations required by calling 631-265-6768.