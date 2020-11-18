Holiday donation drive underway in Port Jefferson

Calling all Santa’s and Hanukah Harry’s or those who just want to help make a difference this holiday season! For over fifteen years, Stacy from Stacy’s Finds/Pattern Finders in Port Jefferson has been part of a group of everyday people that answer the direct clothing needs and toy requests of 9,000 of Long Island’s less fortunate children living in homeless shelters, temporary foster care, Child Protective Services and domestic violence safe houses every year — and the numbers are still growing. This year especially, the expectation is of more children in need and fewer people being able to help. Last year her group answered the needs of fifty of the children.

Stacy will have actual letters from the children with their clothing sizes, requirements, and toy requests. You can purchase one item, or fulfill the needs of a child’s entire clothing and toy wish list. You may also drop off any children’s new clothing and new toys or gift cards for donations at the shop at 128 East Main Street Port Jefferson. Feel free to call Stacy at the shop with any questions at 631-928-5158.